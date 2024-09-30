Middle, high school students invited to participate in Congressional App Challenge

Middle and high school students who live in or attend school in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District are invited to participate in the 2024 Congressional App Challenge (CAC). The annual competition runs through Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Congressional App Challenge is an opportunity for students to create programs or apps for any platform, including desktop/PC, web and mobile, to collaborate, invent and learn coding and computer science skills. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four. Students can only enter the competition once.

“Washington state is a leader in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics,” said U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, whose office has participated in the CAC every year since its founding in 2013. “I have seen the creativity of students in classrooms across Northwest Washington, and I look forward to seeing that creativity shine through in this year’s app challenge submissions.”

Students can sign up to participate and read the full competition rules here. Students have until Thursday, Oct. 24, to register and enter, but CAC organizers recommend students register early to receive extra support and tips.

Larsen will announce a district winner in December and invite the winner to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. at a date to be determined. Winning apps will be electronically displayed in the U.S. Capitol and on the house.gov website.

Last year, Azul Rangel and Sydney Vo from Mariner High School in Everett won the district’s Congressional App Challenge for the second year in a row.