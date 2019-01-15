Military Wire: ‘Sgt. Will Gardner’ — sometimes the battle follows you home

In this Military Wire podcast, you’ll hear from Army veteran Luis Bordonada and Hollywood actor Max Martini that “asking for help is not a show of weakness.” You’ll also get the “behind the scenes” on what makes the movie Sgt. Will Gardner, written and directed by Max Martini, a must-watch if you are working through issues related to combat and transition.

“You can’t heal unless there is a dialogue.” Max Martini, who has long portrayed roles of great warriors in such movies as Saving Private Ryan, The Unit and 13 Hours once again delivers an incredible performance as Sgt. Will Gardner, an Iraq War veteran. Gardner suffers from PTSD and the lingering effects of a traumatic brain injury, which he sustained years earlier when he and his platoon, led by his fellow soldier and best friend Tops (Omari Hardwick), came under attack.

Enduring painful flashbacks to his harrowing combat days and humiliating setbacks in the present, Will sets out on a spirited motorcycle journey across America in hopes of reconciling with his young son and former wife (Elisabeth Röhm). Along the way, he encounters other veterans and a young woman (Lily Rabe) who will push him to confront some of his most painful memories in hopes of finally finding some peace and closure.

He is joined by a powerful cast: Omari Hardwick (Starz’s Power, Sorry To Bother You), Lily Rabe (F/X’s American Horror Story), Dermot Mulroney (Insidious: Chapter 3), Robert Patrick (CBS’s Scorpion, Terminator 2), Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order), JoBeth Williams (Poltergeist), Luis Bordonada (Barracuda), Leo Martini (Edge) and Gary Sinise (CBS’s CSI: NY, Forrest Gump).

Mona Vista Productions will donate a portion of the film’s proceeds to three charities that support veterans suffering from Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD and veteran homelessness: Higher Ground, Warriors Heart and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Cinedigm will release the picture in select theaters, On Demand and Digital in January 2019 with a Blu-ray and DVD release to follow in February 2019.

Check out Sgt. Will Gardner today.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success.