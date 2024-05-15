Mill Creek library repair project to begin June 3

Sno-Isle Libraries, in partnership with the City of Mill Creek, will begin repairs at the Mill Creek Library on June 3. The last day of library service at the Mill Creek Library will be June 2; with construction is expected to last three months.

According to a Sno-Isle Libraries news release, the Mill Creek Library repair project will focus on facility repairs and improve the library’s overall accessibility, including:

– Floor repairs: Address and repair the flooring to ensure the safety and longevity of the building.

– Cleaner air, heating, and cooling center: A new ventilating, heating, and air conditioning system will be installed to create community resilience during extreme weather conditions.

– Restroom accessibility: Create ADA-accessible restrooms while integrating modern fixtures. An additional restroom will be added in the children’s area.

The total project cost is around $1.3 million, funded by Sno-Isle Libraries and a $200,000 grant from the State of Washington. Local Mill Creek Library staff will continue to provide local events throughout the community, and support neighboring community libraries during construction. The Bookmobile will also be visiting the Mill Creek area throughout the summer.

Those who normally use the Mill Creek Library are encouraged to visit our neighboring libraries to pick up holds, browse the internet or connect with local staff at one of Sno-Isle’s other 22 locations, including Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mariner, and Mukilteo.