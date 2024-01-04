Minor injuries in e-bike vs. vehicle accident on 44th Ave W Wednesday

Posted: January 3, 2024

A crash between a motor vehicle and e-bike that shut down the intersection of 44th Avenue and 200th Street for a few hours Wednesday morning resulted in only minor injuries for the cyclist who was struck.

According to Lynnwood Police Department spokesperson Maren McKay, an e-bike rider attempted to take a left turn at the intersection when the cyclist collided with a vehicle. The cyclist was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the road was closed to process and investigate the scene, she said.

