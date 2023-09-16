Minor injuries in Saturday rollover crash

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Lynnwood police responded to reports of a rollover crash on the corner of 44th and Alderwood Mall Boulevard. An SUV was moving at a high speed when its rear end was clipped, which resulted in the vehicle rolling over. A woman with minor injuries was sent to the hospital for evaluation, but no others were injured in the collision, police said.
— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
