Misha Carter joins the My Neighborhood News Network as reporter, photographer

Jeanne Misha Martinez Carter starts work today as a reporter and photographer through the My Neighborhood News Network’s new Community Journalist of Color Fellowship Program.

“I want to be clear about why I created this program,” said Publisher Teresa Wippel. “The U.S. Census Bureau reports that while racial and ethnic minorities comprise almost 40 percent of the U.S. population, they make up 22 percent of newsroom staff — and less than 20 percent of newsroom leadership in the U.S. While I can’t fix the disparity nationally, I felt I could address it at the community level by offering an ongoing six-month fellowship specifically for people of color.

“I always welcome anyone to contribute news and photos to our websites, and some are regular paid opportunities. But I believe that intentionally seeking out people of color — and offering them paid, community-based training in news gathering – will open the door to those who might otherwise not think this work is possible for them,” Wippel continued.

“Representation matters in all fields but it particularly matters in news gathering. I am excited to have Misha – who is long-time Edmonds resident and also a talented writer and photographer – join us,” Wippel said.

Misha notes that she was born in Anchorage, Alaska “under the magical hues of the northern lights.” She attended the drama program at Seattle’s Cornish College of the Performing Arts and is founder of the non-profit Carter Karate Institute of Peace in memory of her parents.

She says she has been “a visionary of peace” for many years and has dedicated her life to obliterating human injustice with her gifts for writing, photography, martial arts, and theater. Her plays Damn Victims, was featured at the Richard Hugo House and the Edward Albee Theatre Conference, and Whiskey Lane follow her principles of peace through pain. She is a published author of books that include The Criminal Color, Blood White Dream of the Buffalo, and Wisdom of the Tiger.

Misha is of African American, Hispanic and Native American heritage and says that she “embraces them all with a loving heart and joyful spirit.”