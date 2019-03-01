Missing Edmonds CC student has died

An Edmonds Community College student who had been missing since Feb. 13 has died.
The Seattle Police Department confirmed the death of Juheon Kim, 18, and said he took his own life.
If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please talk to someone who can help immediately.
- Call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to be connected to a trained counselor at a suicide crisis center nearest you.
- Or the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741
- Call your doctor’s office.
- Call 911 for emergency services.
- Go to the nearest hospital emergency room.
If you need help, ask a family member or close friend to help you make those calls or visits.
Depression is the most common condition associated with suicide, and it is often undiagnosed or untreated. Conditions like depression, anxiety and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk for suicide. If you believe you or those close to you are at risk because of depression, anxiety and/or substance problems, seek the advice of your doctor.
Education and awareness of the warning signs of suicide can made a difference. A good source for that information and many other related resources can be found on the Association for Suicide Prevention website: https://afsp.org/