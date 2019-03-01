Missing Edmonds CC student has died

An Edmonds Community College student who had been missing since Feb. 13 has died.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the death of Juheon Kim, 18, and said he took his own life.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, please talk to someone who can help immediately.

Call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) to be connected to a trained counselor at a suicide crisis center nearest you.

Or the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

Call your doctor’s office.

Call 911 for emergency services.

Go to the nearest hospital emergency room.

If you need help, ask a family member or close friend to help you make those calls or visits.