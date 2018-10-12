Missing Mountlake Terrace woman found in Everett

Mountlake Terrace police reported Friday that 22-year-old Natalie Dearinger — missing since Oct. 10 — has been found in Everett.

According to Police Commander Mike Haynes, a woman who observed Dearinger acting unusually on Highway 99 in Everett Friday morning. The woman “talked to her, believed she recognized her from the circulated photograph and called police,” Haynes said.

Dearinger, who had been described as having the mental capacity of a young child, had walked away from a residence in the 6500 block of 232nd Street Southwest on Oct. 10, police said