MLK Day Donation Drive collects clothing, food for those in need

Edmonds-based Fortuna Law offered thanks to everyone who participated in their Martin Luther King Jr. Day Donation Drive to benefit those without housing, served by the Jean Kim Foundation’s Lynnwood Hygiene Center, and along with Afghan refugees served by the Islamic Center of Mukilteo.
“I’m proud that our local community in Edmonds raised hundreds of dollars worth of donated goods, including desperately needed new and gently used waterproof boots and shoes,” said Fortuna Law’s Jenna Nand.
The Lynnwood Hygiene Center needs men’s underwear and men’s and women’s jeans, and the Islamic Center of Mukilteo could use more warm winter coats, “so please keep donating directly to both organizations throughout this harsh winter,” Nand said.Locations and more details:
Jean Kim Foundation
19726 64th Ave. W.
Lynnwood
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: Sandra Mears, sandramears@jeankimfoundation.org
Islamic Center of Mukilteo
4804 84th St. S.W.,
Mukilteo
Hours: Please contact to determine drop-off hours
Contact: Riaz Khan, mukilteoleader@gmail.com
