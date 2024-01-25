MLK Day Donation Drive collects clothing, food for those in need

Edmonds-based Fortuna Law offered thanks to everyone who participated in their Martin Luther King Jr. Day Donation Drive to benefit those without housing, served by the Jean Kim Foundation’s Lynnwood Hygiene Center, and along with Afghan refugees served by the Islamic Center of Mukilteo.

“I’m proud that our local community in Edmonds raised hundreds of dollars worth of donated goods, including desperately needed new and gently used waterproof boots and shoes,” said Fortuna Law’s Jenna Nand.