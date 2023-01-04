Volunteers sought for MLK Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park Jan. 16

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 16, Lynnwood residents are invited to volunteer for a Day of Service at Scriber Lake Park.

Volunteers are meeting from 9 a.m. to noon that day to clear invasive species from the area and help beautify it. Those looking to have a productive morning with the community can volunteer here.

Volunteers will be meeting up at Community Life Center located at 19820 Scriber Lake Rd. Organizers ask that participants bring their own gloves.