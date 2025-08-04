Mountlake Terrace boy earns two medals at AAU Junior Olympics

It’s been a summer to remember for Mountlake Terrace’s Vincent Monica as the 11-year-old added to his impressive track and field medal collection last week.

Monica won two medals at the 2025 AAU Junior Olympics held last week outside of Houston, Texas. Monica placed fourth (out of 60 competitors) in the discus and seventh (out of 79 competitors) in the shot put in the national event’s 11-year-old division.

Monica earned the chance to compete on the Junior Olympic’s national stage after finishing first in the 11-year-old discus and second in the 11-year-old shot put at the AAU West Coast Track & Field Championship meet in June.

Monica is trained by father Tony Monica, who — along with the entire Monica family — accompanied Vincent to Houston for the Junior Olympics meet. “This was an incredible trip with lifelong memories,” Tony Monica said.