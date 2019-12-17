MLT Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright receives County Realtors 2019 Community Service award

Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, a broker in the Coldwell Banker Bain of Lynnwood office, has received the Snohomish County Camano Association of Realtors (SCCAR) Community Service award for 2019.

The award, presented on Dec. 11, celebrates outstanding contributions of an individual to his or her local community, as well as being an active participant in the SCCAR. During the award presentation, Matsumoto Wright was recognized as a “tireless advocate for not only her hometown, but also for Snohomish County.” The award noted her five years of service on the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission, her 11 years on the city council and her current role as mayor.

“Kyoko dedicates countless hours to the improvement and advancement of her city and all of Snohomish County,” the award presentation stated. “She resides over countless committees, which include, but are not limited to, the Washington State Real Estate Commission, HASCO, Snohomish County’s Housing Affordability Regional Taskforce, Snohomish County Health Board and SCT Alliance for Housing Affordability.”

“I am so proud to have nominated a very deserving individual who has contributed so much to her community,” said Scott Dickinson, Principal Managing Broker for Coldwell Banker Bain of Lynnwood/Edmonds. “Kyoko truly exemplifies public service and her efforts are inspiring. On behalf of all of us in the Lynnwood office and across the company, we congratulate her on her accomplishments.”