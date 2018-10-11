MLT police seek assistance in locating missing woman

The City of Mountlake Terrace Police Department is asking for community assistance in locating 22-year-old Natalie Dearinger. Natalie is about 5-feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a salmon-colored t-shirt, turquoise pants and gray tennis shoes.

Natalie is a vulnerable adult, having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child. She walked away from a residence in the 6500 block of 232nd Street Southwest on Oct. 10 at approximately 5:10 p.m. Extensive search efforts overnight were conducted without success.

If seen please contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.