MLT restaurant fundraiser focuses on hot meals for area senior citizens

Mountlake Terrace’s 44th Street Sliders said that between now and March 31, it will donate a hot meal to senior citizens for every meal purchased at the restaurant.

“With your help, I want to keep my team members employed a social distance and provide 1,500 meals to seniors citizens in South Snohomish County in the next 12 days,” said 44th Street Sliders owner Seaun Richards.

Meals will be donated to the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, Lynnwood’s Homage Senior Services and the Edmonds Senior Center.

44th Street Sliders is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.