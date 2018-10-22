Monday morning crash on 44th Avenue West sends four to area hospitals

1 of 2

Lynnwood police and emergency medical crews were called to a two-car in the 20200 block of 44th Avenue West Monday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

According to South Snohomish Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes , the two-car collision was reported at 9:13 a.m. Aid crews transported three patients to Harborview Medical Center: A man and a woman with serious injuries, and a child who was taken there as a precaution, Hynes said. Another man was transported to Swedish Edmonds.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while police investigated the incident.