Month of events celebrating Juneteenth underway

Juneteenth — the June 19 holiday recognizing the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States — is being celebrated with many events in Snohomish County this month.

You can see a complete list on this Lift Every Voice Legacy calendar, but among them are a range of remote and live events, from youth storytelling to martial arts movement to a musical performances.

The City of Lynnwood is planning a drive-thru Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 18, and the Mountlake Terrace City Council has proclaimed June 19 as Juneteenth Independence Day in the city.

Gov. Jay Inslee this year signed a measure passed by the Washington State Legislature that will make Juneteenth an officially recognized legal state holiday beginning in 2022.