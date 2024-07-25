More about new Lynnwood councilmember Derica Escamilla

Last week, Almaderica “Derica” Escamilla took an oath of office to become the newest Lynnwood City Councilmember. The city council appointed Escamilla to the Lynnwood City Council Position 1 on July 10. The seat was vacant due to the resignation of Councilmember Shirley Sutton in May.

“I promise to do right by my community and never falter based on politics; I will use my heart, research, open-mindedness, and experiences as my compass, Escamilla said in a city news release. “I am honored, blessed and humbled to serve my city.” She added that she is ready to work and is looking forward to a productive time in office.

Escamilla is a first-generation Mexican American, born in Moses Lake and raised in Southern Texas. She graduated from Texas State University in 2004 with a resource and environmental studies degree and a certificate in water resource management.

A Lynnwood resident for over a decade, Escamilla has been active in the community in several ways. Since 2005, she has served on three City of Lynnwood boards and committees, including the Lynnwood Economic Development Advisory Board, South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee and Comprehensive Plan Update. Along with coaching basketball at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, Lynnwood Youth AAU Basketball Feeder Program and Lynnwood High School boys varsity and JV teams, she served as the Cedar Valley Community School Parent-Student Organization’s vice president for four years.

Escamilla is also the chapter development chair of the National Association of Women in Construction and Women in Environment organizations. She recently chaired the annual state conference for the Association for Learning Environments, a K-12 design professional organization.