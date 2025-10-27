More I-5 Ship Canal Bridge lane reductions begin Oct. 31

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says it has finished two weekends of drainage replacement on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal bridge. The work will start again Friday night, Oct. 31, and will involve another round of weekend-long lane reductions.

WSDOT will close the two left lanes beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, and will reopen all lanes by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3. While the I-5 mainline is reduced to two lanes, the express lanes will remain open southbound all weekend. And although the lane reductions will affect southbound traffic, northbound drivers also are likely to experience some delays because the express lanes will not be available in the afternoons and evenings.

During the lane reductions, WSDOT said its contractor will continue replacing old drains that date back to when the bridge was built in 1962 with new fixtures that will handle rainfall better.