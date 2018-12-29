Sponsor spotlight: More older Americans desire to ‘age in place’

1 of 5

Older Americans largely prefer to stay in their current homes as they age rather than downsize or relocate. And that is a major driver in the continued growth of “aging-in-place” remodeling. This technique involves making home modifications — big or small — to help homeowners live safely in their home for many years to come, especially as they experience changes in their health or mobility.

In fact, a recent survey of NAHB Remodelers found that among all of the various reasons their clients are requesting home remodeling projects, the desire to age in place is quickly becoming one of the most popular.

When asked about the frequency of customers calling to request aging-in-place home modifications, more than half (52 percent) of the remodelers said those calls occur “often” or “very often.” That portion has grown significantly in recent years — up from 32 percent in 2012.

While the “desire for better/newer amenities” and the “need to repair/replace old components” still lead the list of reasons to remodel, the increased intrigue for aging-in-place projects is notable, said NAHB economist Paul Emrath. However, “the uptick is not entirely surprising, given the ongoing growth in the nation’s older population,” he said.

According to the remodelers who were surveyed, some of the aging-in-place remodeling projects that have increased in popularity the most in recent years include:

Grab bars in showers and near toilets

Taller/elevated toilets

Curb-less entry showers

Widened hallways and doorways

Additional lighting to interior and exterior areas

Many of today’s most reputable remodelers, including Irons Brothers Construction, have gone the extra mile to refine their craft of aging-in-place building techniques by earning the NAHB Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) designation. In fact, Joseph Irons, General Manager of Irons Brothers Construction, not only is CAPS certified, but he also instructs other remodelers, builders, occupational therapists, and other health specialists in the NAHB’s CAPS courses to earn their certification. This training certifies that they are among the best in the industry at identifying opportunities, integrating the latest products and designs, to enhance the safety of your current home, and its long-term value as well.

— By Melissa Irons, CGR CAPS CGP, Marketing & Operations Manager

