More overnight I-5 lane closures start March 5 in Everett

The final construction phase of work to rehabilitate northbound Interstate 5 through Everett is scheduled to begin Sunday night, March 5.

That’s when contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation are planning to begin a series of weeknight lane closures, depending on the weather, so they can replace aging concrete expansion joints on four bridges.

During construction, northbound traffic will be reduced to one or two lanes nightly, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., when all lanes will reopen. Work is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, through Monday, April 3. All lanes will be open on weekends. Work during this project is weather-dependent.

Contractor crews will work on a section of elevated lanes north of 41st Street and bridges crossing Pacific and Hewitt avenues and US 2. Crews will replace the joints on two lanes of each location at a time before they shift to the opposite side to do the other two lanes.