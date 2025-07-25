More overnight southbound I-5 closures in Everett as repaving project continues, starting July 26

Overnight lane closures on southbound Interstate 5 in Everett will continue five nights a week through the fall for an ongoing pavement repair project. At least one southbound lane will remain open each night when workers are present.

Crews are repaving approximately four miles of southbound I-5 between mileposts 193-188. This project began July 19 and will last through the fall.

Closure details

Up to four lanes will close each week at the following times until this project is complete.

From 7 p.m. Saturday, to 9 a.m. Sunday.

From 7 p.m. Sunday, to 5 a.m. Monday.

Nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday to Friday mornings.

The Broadway HOV on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close during the roadwork, but the general purpose on-ramp from Broadway will remain open.

Some of this work requires dry weather and may need to be rescheduled during inclement weather.

Travelers, especially motorcyclists should slow down, watch for grooved and uneven pavement and use extreme caution.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.