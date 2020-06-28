More than 2,100 free face coverings donated to low-income residents

City of Lynnwood officials and city staff braved the rainy weather Saturday afternoon to give out free face coverings to low-income community members.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced masks or face coverings will be mandatory in public spaces. To assist some of the city’s most vulnerable, the Washington State Military Department donated 23,000 masks to the city to provide two reusable coverings to every low-income Lynnwood resident who are at or below the 200% federal poverty level.

“We put this together just after the governor (gave) his order,” said Lynnwood spokesperson Julie Moore. “We thought now was the perfect time to get these (masks) out.”

On Saturday, the city handed out 2,130 face coverings to community members at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

The remaining masks will be given to local non-profit organizations like Lynnwood Food Bank, Nourishing Network and Homage Senior Services, which will continue to distribute them.

–Photos by Cody Sexton