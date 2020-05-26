More than 3,600 pounds of food donated in drive-thru event

In response to rising demand for food assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lynnwood Food Bank held a drive-thru food drive Saturday afternoon.

More than 3,600 pounds of food was donated to the food bank during the donation drive, which lasted from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The food bank — located at 5320 176th St. S.W. — also received $4,250 in cash donations, which will be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs and dairy.

During the food drive, members of the Silver Creek Church — which is located in front of the food bank — weighed and portioned food for distribution, which occurs Wednesdays and Fridays. Donations from the food drive will be used to provide support for families, children, seniors and adults throughout Snohomish, Pierce and King counties.

With more residents filing for unemployment due to furloughs and layoffs as a result of the pandemic, the food bank has seen a drastic rise in the number of families needing assistance. Around 40% of individuals who come to the food bank since the pandemic began reported being first-time visitors, according to City of Lynnwood staff.

During its busiest week, the food bank served 682 households (or 2,615 individuals), said Director Alissa Jones. According to Jones, the food bank would not have been able to continue to its work without help.

“We are very grateful to our community,” she said.

Since Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March, the food bank has seen a drop in regular volunteers. Jones said more than 90% of the food bank volunteers are seniors who are at risk of being more susceptible to contracting the virus and are following health professionals’ recommendations to stay home.

Edmonds School Board President Deborah Kilgore was on site volunteering with food intake. Kilgore has also been making and donating cloth masks for community members while volunteering at the food bank.

Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby also volunteered during the drive, helping receive donations. Altamirano-Crosby has been volunteering twice a week at the food bank since the pandemic drove its regular volunteers to remain home.

Altamirano-Crosby said the food bank has become a gathering place for those seeking food assistance. While volunteering, she said she has spoken with community members from 20 cities, including Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Everett, Kirkland and Bellevue.

For more information, or to make a donation to the Lynnwood Food Bank, visit the food bank website or Facebook page.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton