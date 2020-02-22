Sheriff’s office: More than 50 arrests made during Hwy 99 patrol emphasis in South Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with several other agencies, announced Friday that it made more than 50 arrests during a three-day joint emphasis on Highway 99 in south Snohomish County.

Law enforcement agencies involved in this effort included the Violent Offender Task Force, the Drug Task Force, the Auto Theft Task Force, the Edmonds, Everett. Lynnwood and Mukilteo police departments, and Washington State Department of Corrections. All agencies worked together to develop intelligence, identify criminal activity, arrest warrant subjects and provide an increased police presence on Highway 99.

During the three-day operation, law enforcement seized $15,000 believed to be related to drug sales as well as six vehicles pending search warrants, the sheriff’s office said. Additionally, they recovered five occupied stolen vehicles and eight guns. The teams also assisted six people with getting beds in the Snohomish County Diversion Center, wrote 40 citations for traffic violations, and gave over 40 traffic warnings.

Multiple ounces of street-level narcotics were recovered, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack. During one traffic stop Thursday afternoon near Airport Road and Highway 99, detectives recovered 246 grams of meth, 55 grams of cocaine, $13,736 in cash, and two loaded firearms, one of which was stolen.

“The results of the three-day emphasis in South Snohomish County show the value in proactive police work,” said Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney. “These results show what can happen when agencies partner together to enforce the law and target criminal activity.”