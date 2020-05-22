More than 500 grams of heroin, meth confiscated in Lynnwood Police Department drug arrest

A drug arrest made Thursday by the Lynnwood Police Department netted more than 500 grams of illegal drugs and over 100 prescription pills.

The department’s Special Operations Section team arrested a Lynnwood man and confiscated more than 270 grams of heroin, 268 grams of methamphetamine and 171 30 mg (pressed) pills. The man — described as being in his late 30s to early 40s — also had $13,000 in cash in his possession.

According to the department, the man had prior drug and identity theft-related charges and a felony warrant with the Washington State Department of Corrections.

The man is facing multiple counts of intent to deliver controlled substances.

–By Cody Sexton