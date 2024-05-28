More than a hundred remember fallen heroes at Memorial Day ceremony

Silence reigned amid the standing crowd of more than 100 people as they recognized a moment of prayer for those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. In hushed whispers, mothers explained to their young ones why they’d gathered there Monday morning, as the City of Lynnwood hosted its annual Memorial Day ceremony during temperate but cloudy weather.

The ceremony, which began with an entrance procession by the Cascadia Pipe Band, the Nile Shrine Center and VFW Post 1040 Honor Guard, also featured remarks by Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and several veterans from the United States Volunteers Joint Services Command (USV-JSC).

The USV-JSC is comprised of uniformed volunteers who may be called upon to render final military honors to deceased veterans at national and local cemeteries. Its members recalled the honor and heartbreak they felt during their solemn duties.

MG Timothy Miller, who serves as Commander for the organization’s 10th regional command, recalled the history of Memorial Day and its root holiday– Decoration Day — in which fallen soldiers’ graves were decorated to honor their service.

— Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis