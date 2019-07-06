Moscow Ballet Russian Nutcracker auditions announced for Seattle-area students

American Dance Institute Shoreline is hosting 2019 Moscow Ballet Auditions for the Great Russian Nutcracker.

This is a chance for area dance students to perform on stage with the principal dancers of the internationally acclaimed Moscow Ballet.

The audition date is Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Dancers must have at least one year of ballet training and must be enrolled in ballet classes for fall 2019 at any greater Seattle area dance school.

Dancers 6-18 are eligible.

Auditions are free. Learn more at www.americandanceinstitute.com/nutcracker-seattle.