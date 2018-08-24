Motorcycle rider hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing into Lynnwood roundabout

A motorcycle rider was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries Friday after crashing into a roundabout in unincorporated Lynnwood.

The incident began just before noon. A Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over a motorcycle with two riders who were not wearing helmets. The motorcycle sped off and the deputy did not pursue, according to a release from the Snohomsh County Sheriff’s Office.

Later, the motorcycle was seen by another deputy dropping off its passenger. The second deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle, which now only had the driver riding. The driver sped away again, and a pursuit was not initiated again.

However, the motorcycle rider then lost control of his bike at the roundabout located near 18th Avenue West and Ash Way. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Seattle, crashed into the roundabout.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. Investigators later discovered the man has an active felony warrant.

The road at 18th Avenue West and Ash Way will remain closed during an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Investigation Unit and will reopen with the investigation is complete.