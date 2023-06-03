Motorcyclist injured in Saturday morning crash near Costco Business Center

A motorcyclist was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries after after being struck by a vehicle at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 19100 block of Highway 99, Lynnwood police said.

According to police spokesperson Maren McKay, the vehicle turned in front of the motorcyclist. The motorcycle rider was transported to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

The driver was being investigated for DUI, McKay said.

Northbound traffic on the highway was redirected through the Costco Business Center parking lot while Lynnwood police investigated.