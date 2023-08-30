Motorist arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly striking dog, owner

Community members are rallying to help after a dog named BoBo and his unhoused owner, PJ, after the two were allegedly struck by a motorist in Lynnwood Aug. 26. BoBo was taken to an emergency veterinarian, where it was confirmed that the dog sustained a broken pelvis, and PJ received stitches for his injuries.
Lynnwood police have charged the motorist, a 37-year-old Lynnwood man, with animal cruelty and driving with a suspended license, Lynnwood police spokesperson Maren McKay said.
Supporters have arranged a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $10,000 to pay for BoBo’s veterinary bills. His owner is also seeking a foster home for BoBo while the dog is recovering.
