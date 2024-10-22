Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar looking for vendors

The Mountlake Terrace High School Holiday Bazaar is back from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The bazaar will be at the high school, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Vendors spots are available. Booths are 8’x8′ with tables included.
Prices:
$65 for 1 table ($70 after October)
$110 for 2 tables ($120 after October)
Early bird prices end Oct. 31, 2024
