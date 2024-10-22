Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Band and pH Factor Big Band perform Friday, Oct. 25

The community is welcome to an evening of jazz featuring the talented musicians from Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Bands and pH Factor Big Band. The free concert will feature the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1, Jazz Ensemble 2 and Jazz Combos. The pH Factor Big Band will close out the evening with a blazing set of music.
7 p.m Friday, Oct. 25
Mountlake Terrace High School Theater
21801 44th Ave. W.
Mountlake Terrace
Free
The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Program is a nationally recognized music program. Under the direction of Darin Faul, Jazz Ensemble 1 has been selected to perform in New York at the acclaimed Essentially Ellington Jazz Festival. It has also performed at the annual Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz, featuring the best Puget Sound high school jazz bands, and won the sweepstakes award at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival at the University of Idaho.
The pH Factor Big Band has been providing a wide variety of big band instrumentations since 2008. Under the direction of Mat Montgomery, the band strives to entertain the audience and itself by exploring a wide range of music from composers and arrangers such as Bill Holman, Fred Sturm, Maria Schneider, Astor Piazzolla, Peter Herbolzheimer, Chico O’Farrill, Jim McNeely, Tommy Newsom, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Benny Carter and Stan Kenton.
