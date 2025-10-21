Mountlake Terrace history comes to life at Lynnwood Heritage Park Oct. 25

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association will host a program exploring the origins and growth of Mountlake Terrace at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 25 in the Wickers Gallery at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

Mountlake Terrace resident and historian Randal Gravelle will present “Mountlake Terrace: A History of Four Square Miles,” a talk tracing how a modest postwar housing development transformed into a thriving city. Gravelle will discuss how returning World War II veterans helped shape a planned community designed by two local developers seeking to build durable and affordable homes — including the rise of assembly-line housing construction.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.lynnwoodalderwoodheritage.org or call 425-775-4694.