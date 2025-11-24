Mountlake Terrace HS hosting holiday bazaar Dec. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 in the MTHS Commons, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

The free event is open to the public and all ages are welcome. Hosted by the MTHS ASB, vendor booth fees help fund student activities. There will be local artisans and vendors selling art, crafts, jewelry, holiday treats, gifts and more. Student groups will also have tables selling items to support their clubs.