Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz Combo performing May 6

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia Restaurant in Mountlake Terrace on Saturday, May 6.

The combo will perform a two-hour set with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Stop in for a few minutes or the entire set.

The performance will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace.

Additional information about Mountlake Terrace High School Music is at mths-music.org.