The Mountlake Terrace Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that a Mountlake Terrace man missing since 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 has been found safe.

Randol Zachry, 76, was seen around 9:30 p.m. near the 4700 block of 227th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

The Edmonds Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue joined in the search for the missing man.