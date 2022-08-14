Mountlake Terrace recycle and transfer station to reopen Sunday following Saturday fire

The Snohomish County Solid Waste Southwest Recycle and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace was closed on Saturday, Aug.13 due to an onsite fire, but will reopen on Sunday, the county said in a news release.

The county said the fire “has been addressed” but the cause wasn’t immediately available.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said crews were called to the transfer station, located at 21311 61st Place West in Mountlake Terrace, around 2:50 a.m. Saturday after receiving notification of an automatic fire alarm. Crews who responded found a fire smoldering in 12-15 feet of garbage, Hynes said, and were onsite doing cleanup work until about 7:45 a.m.

The county warned that even though the station will be open Sunday, there is likely to be a slowdown in service and longer wait times.

Anyone intending to visit the recycle and transfer station should check online to review wait times before leaving or consider using other county transfer stations. All other facilities are open.