Move 60! program for early learners starts Sept. 22

Move 60! Early Learning is a free, drop-in activity program for all early learners who live in the Edmonds School District. Families can participate together in various activities that promote exercise and movement

The program is open to preschool children (ages 3-5), Kindergarten and Grade 1 students and their families

The program will run from 9-10:30 a.m., starting on Saturday, Sept. 22. Families are invited to drop in anytime at the following locations:

Spruce Elementary: 17405 Spruce Way, Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace Elementary: 22001 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

There will also be a class Mondays and Tuesdays at 10-11 a.m. at Edmonds Heights, 23200 100th Ave W, Edmonds.

A parent/caregiver must stay with their child/children during the class time. Wear comfortable clothes and shoes because the program is activity based.

Questions? Contact Jenni McCloughan: [email protected], 425‐431‐3029 or Jennie Hershey: [email protected], 425‐431‐3312.