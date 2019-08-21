Movies in the Park continues Aug. 22 with ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Aug. 22

Grab the popcorn and prepare for another of Lynnwood’s Movies in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 22 at Lynndale Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the film starting at dusk.

Families are invited to attend the second of three weekly showings of movies at Lynndale Park Ballfield, located at 18927 72nd Avenue West. The event is free and open to the public.

This summer’s film lineup still includes:

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Thursday, Aug. 22

“Dumbo” – Thursday, Aug. 29

Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs.

The Snack Shack will be open with a full menu for dinner before the show and snacks during.