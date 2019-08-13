Movies in the Park kicks off Aug. 15 with ‘A Dog’s Way Home’

Grab the popcorn and prepare for the kick off of Lynnwood’s Movies in the Park beginning Thursday, Aug. 15 at Lynndale Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with the film starting at dusk.

Families are invited to attend the first of three weekly showings of movies at Lynndale Park Ballfield, located at 18927 72nd Avenue West. The event is free and open to the public.

This summer’s film lineup includes:

“A Dog’s Way Home” – Thursday, Aug. 15

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Thursday, Aug. 22

“Dumbo” – Thursday, Aug. 29

Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and chairs.

The Snack Shack will be open with a full menu for dinner before the show and snacks during.