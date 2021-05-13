Mr. Kleen 76 stations hosting fundraiser for Lynnwood police K-9 unit May 15-16

Mr. Kleen 76 Stations in Lynnwood are hosting a fundraiser for the Lynnwood Police Department’s K-9 unit from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16.

Throughout the weekend, a police officer and K-9 partner will be visiting the two car wash and gas stations, located at 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, across from Whole Foods, and 19907 44th Ave. W. next to Super Supplements. There will be free coffee, and K-9 stuffed toy puppies will be available for a $15 donation.