Mr. Kleen hosting charity garage sale April 7

Lynnwood’s Mr. Kleen car wash is continuing its legacy of community involvement at a charity garage sale alongside two nonprofit organizations April 7. Mr. Kleen 76 Station, located at 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy., will be hosting the garage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is also seeking donations of gently-used items for the event. To donate, contact Carol Dungan at 425-518-6769.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Xtreme Couture G.I. Foundation and JL Cares.

The G.I. Foundation aids veterans in need by assisting them with the financial burdens they face when returning to civilian life. Volunteers from the organization also spend time finding temporary housing and other necessities for veterans.

JL Remodeling spent four seasons as the contractor fixing things up in HGTV’s Unsellable Houses. Now, the company’s nonprofit branch offers free renovations to community members who take initiative and serve the people around them. The group receives nominations from community members who want to celebrate and acknowledge the givers in their lives.