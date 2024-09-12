Mr. Kleen to hold fundraiser Friday, Saturday to support Lynnwood police K-9

Two Mr. Kleen car wash stations in Lynnwood will be having a fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, for the Lynnwood Police Department’s K-9 Unit. K-9 Kiro has served with Lynnwood police for more than four years, and a portion of the car wash will go to his retirement.

Mr. Kleen will also be selling toy K-9 dogs on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Locations: 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy and 19907 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.