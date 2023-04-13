MTHS Jazz Combo performing at Baguus Little Asia April 15

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia Restaurant in Mountlake Terrace from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The jazz combo will play a two-hour set with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Arrive early for a good seat.

Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace.