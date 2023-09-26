MTHS Jazz Combo to perform at Baguus Little Asia on Sept. 30

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo performs. (Photos courtesy of Brett Holt)

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The combo will perform a two-hour set from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Arrive early for a good seat.

Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more about the school’s music programs on their Facebook or Instagram sites.

