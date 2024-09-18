MTHS jazz musicians are swingin’ at Baguus Little Asia Sept. 21

Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The musicians will perform a mix of standards and contemporary jazz from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Arrive early for a good seat.
