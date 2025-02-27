MTHS receives its 15th First Amendment Press Freedom Award

Mountlake Terrace High School is one of 16 schools named by the Journalism Education Association Thursday as a 2025 First Amendment Press Freedom Award winner.

This is the 12th straight year the school has received the honor and the 15th time overall — the second most in the award’s 25-year history, longtime MTHS journalism instructor Vince DeMiero said.

The First Amendment Press Freedom Award recognizes private and public high schools that actively support, teach and protect First Amendment rights and responsibilities of students and teachers, with an emphasis on student-run media where students make all final decisions of content through policies and practice.

2025 First Amendment Press Freedom Award winners are as follows:

The American School in London, United Kingdom

The Archer School for Girls, Los Angeles

Brighton (Colorado) High School

Francis Howell North (Missouri) High School

The Harker School, San Jose, California

Harrisonburg (Virginia) High School

Liberty (Wentzville) High School, Lake St. Louis, Missouri

Loudoun Valley High School, Purcellville, Virginia

Lynbrook High School, San Jose, California

Monta Vista High School, Cupertino, California

Mountlake Terrace (Washington) High School

Palo Alto (California) Senior High School

Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, New York

Wayland (Massachusetts) High School

Weir High School, Weirton, West Virginia

Whitney High School, Rocklin, California

A committee with representatives from the Journalism Education Association, National Scholastic Press Association, and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society chose the winners.

Mountlake Terrace High School Principal Crosby Carpenter said student-led publications are necessary “for fostering an informed and engaged student body.”

“It empowers students to explore diverse perspectives, develop critical thinking skills and hold their community accountable,” Carpenter said. “Such a program serves as a vital training ground for future journalists and active citizens, promoting open dialogue and a deeper understanding of the world around them. By allowing students to report on issues relevant to their lives without censorship, schools cultivate a more transparent and democratic environment. Ultimately, a free student press strengthens the school community and prepares students for responsible participation in a democratic society.”

For the first time, five schools received Press Freedom Commendations in recognition of the fact their campuses permit press freedom in practice despite district policies and procedures that allow prior review and the threat of censorship.

The Press Freedom Commendation winners are:

– Chantilly (Virginia) High School

– James Bowie High School, Austin

– McLean (Virginia) High School

– North Central High School, Indianapolis

– South Salem (Oregon) High School

These 21 schools will be honored April 24 as part of the Spring JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention in Seattle.