Registration open for MTHS STEM and Journalism Summer Camp 2024

Posted: June 4, 2024 4

 

Mountlake Terrace High School’s STEM, Hawkeye journalism staff and MTHS student leadership is sponsoring “STEM & Journalism Summer Camp 2024,” to be held Aug. 20-22.

Programs are for students entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the fall. All sessions will be taught at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Session times each day include Session 1: 9 a.m.-noon; Session 2: 1-4 p.m; and Combo Session: 9 a.m.-4 p.m, according to a news release. Combo students should plan on bringing a lunch each day.

Costs are $100 for STEM program, $80 for the Journalism program and $180 for both.

For more information, contact Debra Davenport at davenportd@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME