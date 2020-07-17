Mud Bay celebrates new Lynnwood location with pet food drive benefiting PAWS

In celebration of its new location in Lynnwood Center, Mud Bay Pet Supplies will hold a pet food drive from July 18- Aug. 16 to support PAWS Wildlife Center.

Mud Bay will also be matching donations pound-for-pound and will deliver all pet food donations to PAWS. Pet lovers interested in donating can drop off dog or cat food at Mud Bay’s new Lynnwood location at 19709 Highway 99, Suite F.

The location will open its doors to the public Saturday, July 18 at 9 a.m.

Donations will be used to feed the thousands of dogs and cats that come to PAWS each year. This drive also comes at a time known as “baby season” at PAWS, where additional resources are needed to care for wildlife and pets.

“During the spring and summer baby season, PAWS Wildlife Center takes in about 70 percent of the 5,000 injured and orphaned wild animals received all year,” said Laura Follis, PAWS director of marketing and communications. “It’s also a time of year when we receive most of the 1,600 kittens and puppies who come to PAWS. These underage cats and dogs require additional resources including vaccines and spay or neuter surgery.”

In addition to the donation drive, Mud Bay will hold an online giveaway of four baskets of pet supplies, each valued at more than $200. The first giveaway, includes one cat and one dog basket, will be held from July 18th through July 31st, and a second giveaway will be held Aug. 1-16. More information about the giveaway and how to enter can be found on the Mud Bay Facebook page.

The new Lynnwood Center store will feature free treat-of-the-week samples, full-size pet scale and hassle-free return policy that can be found at any Mud Bay. Customers can also order online for same-day curbside pickup at the Lynnwood Center store prior to their visit.