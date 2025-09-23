Mud Bay to match customer pet food purchases Sept. 27 with donations to shelters

Olympia-based pet retailer Mud Bay says it will match all customer pet food purchases on Neighborhood Pet Store Day Saturday, Sept. 27, by donating an equal amount of pet food and supplies to animal welfare organizations in the community.

“Shelters are stretched thin right now, and food is one of their biggest needs,” said Mud Bay Co-CEO Marisa Wulff, “and we know our customers; they’re animal lovers just like us, and together we can make a real difference for local shelters.”

All pet food sales — in any of the 60-plus stores or online at Mudbay.com — on Neighborhood Pet Store Day will be matched by an equal amount of donations from Mud Bay to one of 20 Pacific Northwest animal welfare partners.

Taking place annually on the fourth Saturday of September, Neighborhood Pet Store Day is a national celebration of pet retailers, created to spotlight the power of shopping small and local as well as the bond between independent pet retailers and their customers.

“While we’re celebrating Neighborhood Pet Store Day, we thought it would be a great time to also team up with our loyal and unbelievably caring customers, and help give back to all the wonderful communities we serve,” Wulff said.

Founded in Olympia in 1988, family and employee-owned Mud Bay has grown to become the Northwest’s largest independent pet retailer, with 65 locations and over 500 employees in Washington and Oregon. The company has two stores in Lynnwood and one in Shoreline, along with other South Snohomish County locations.